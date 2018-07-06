11-year-old accused of lighting home on fire with family inside, cops investigating

An 11-year-old lit a home on fire, while his family was inside, police say.
According to a Horry County police report, detectives and fire investigators are now in investigating the case.
On July 5, officers went to a White Pine Drive home for a fire investigation, according to the report. Dispatchers said an 11-year-old boy intentionally set fire to the home.
An unidentified victim said the home was full of smoke and she was trying to get others out of the home, according to the report. Soon after, the victim took the suspect out of the residence and the fire was extinguished.
The report lists the victims as a 46-year-old man, 45-year-old woman, 18-year-old woman, 7-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old girl.
Police wen to a bedroom where the fire started and saw burned up material on the floor along with water, according to the report.
The victim said that the 11-year-old tried to make it look like an electrical fire.
The suspect also took items from the refrigerator and tried to flee from the home through a window, but the family stopped him.
Horry County Police provided a copy of the police report in the case, but it was heavily redacted including a paragraph of the police officer's accounts of interviews with the suspect and victims, the names of those involved and other information. Capt. John Harrelson said many of the redactions are because a juvenile is involved in the case or because of health privacy concerns.
Comments