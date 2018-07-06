She was on her way home when a man assaulted her, tried to steal her purse, cops say

As a woman was biking to her home in Myrtle Beach late Thursday, an unknown man shoved her off the bike and tried snatching her purse, according to an incident report.
The assault happened shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 21st Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway.
The 20-year-old victim told officers that when she was biking home that night from Broadway at the Beach, she noticed a man on the corner near the Myrtle Beach Pelicans stadium, TicketReturn.com Field, the report says.
She said he appeared to be following her and "acted suspiciously."
Once she crossed the intersection, the man shoved her off the bicycle and attempted to take her purse, according to the report.
"The victim stated that she screamed as loud as she could and it startled the suspect which is when he ran away and she took off on her bike towards home," an officer wrote in the report.
The woman said she never saw the man before, that he did not say anything to her and did not threaten her during the incident.
Police say the woman had a small cut on her left elbow from the fall and nothing was taken from her purse.
Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
