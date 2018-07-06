Man arrested for using hoax bomb to keep his wife away from his car, officials say

A sign saying "do not touch anything metal or it could mean your life" was enough for Horry County firefighters to suspect that the medic call they were responding to was not the full story.
On July 5, Robert Flinchum, 68, drunkenly requested help after telling emergency services his wife poisoned him, according to an Horry County report.
After officers arrived to their house in a community off SC 707 near Bay Road, they transferred Flinchum to Waccamaw Hospital and the firefighters began to clean up the scene. There were clothes and shoes tossed on the front lawn with a "for free" sign, according to the reports.
Officers also noticed a car in the front driveway with a metal wire running toward the garage. Then officers saw the "do not touch anything metal or it could mean your life" sign on the car.
The fire officials evacuated the scene, believing that the car could contain a bomb. The bomb squad and hazmat team responded and neighboring houses were evacuated.
When an officer spoke with Flinchum at the hospital, he said the car was connected to a lamp in the garage and the note was to deter his wife from touching or attempting to move the car.
Flinchum told the officer that there was no bomb in the car — it was just a scare tactic to keep people from attempting to take the vehicle.
The report confirmed that no bombs were found, but the metal wire was charged with an electrical current. Still, a warrant stating he he knowingly manufactured a hoax device was made for Flinchum's arrest.
The report did not specify the car make or model.
Flinchum is being held at J Ruben Long Detention Center.
