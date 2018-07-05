Conway police looking for man suspected of burglarizing retirement home

The Conway Police Department is looking for a man who they say burglarized a resident's room at a senior living facility last month.
According to a release from the police department, the burglary happened June 26.
"It was reported that a white male entered the facility and acted as if he may be visiting a resident, entered a room without permission, and stole several items," the release states.
The man then left the facility in a Jeep Wrangler that may have been gray.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact police at 843-248-1790.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments