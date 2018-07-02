Third man charged with murder in Koyote Saloon shooting

A third person has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting at the Koyote Saloon on Waccamaw Boulevard near Highway 501.

Horry County police Capt. John Harrelson said Monday that Socastee resident Shawn Quay Tisdale, 26, was charged in connection to the May 25 shooting death of 26-year-old Conway resident Reginald Washington.

Grand Strand News Alliance news partner WPDE reports that Tisdale was injured in the shooting.

Harrelson did not say what role Tisdale had in the shooting.

Two other men have already been charged in connection with Washington's death.

Joey Henry, 30, of Green Sea and Gary Jackson, 27, of Myrtle Beach have also been charged with murder.

After the shooting, county officials revoked the Myrtle Beach-area bar's business license.

The revocation states that the bar had "become a nuisance" due to an excessive amount of public safety issues and criminal activity reported there in the "relatively limited" time it was open.