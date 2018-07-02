Here's why prosecutors dropped a murder case related to a 2016 nightclub shooting

Solicitors dropped a murder case against a man accused of a 2016 shooting at a Horry County nightclub citing a lack of evidence.
Last week, the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor's office filed paperwork to dismiss the case against Devin Trevon Wilson, 26. Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said they dropped the charges because of a lack of evidence. But if new evidence is discovered, charges could be refiled.
In January 2016, police charged Wilson with murder in connection to a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 905 in an unincorporated area of Conway. Officers found the 31-year-old victim and his friends on Highway 22.
Officers went to the club and determined the shooting was the result of an argument at the club. Witnesses said the shooter and three friends left the club in an SUV.
Devin Clark, Leveon Edwards and Timothy Jacobs were all charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the case. The charges against Clark and Jacobs were dismissed, the case against Edwards remains active, according to court records.
Wilson has a 2017 unlawful carrying of a pistol case that is still active.
