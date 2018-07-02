NC pair charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, Myrtle Beach police say

A North Carolina pair is in custody and had three children taken away after police say they found cocaine and marijuana in the family's car during a traffic stop in Myrtle Beach on Friday.
Treva Smutherman, 30, and Angelica Shaunte Lewis, 24, have both been charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child by legal custodian and possession of cocaine. Smutherman was also charged with driving without a license, and Lewis was also charged with possession of marijuana.
They both face a bond of over $10,000 each and are in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Myrtle Beach police pulled them over after 10 p.m. Friday when a license plate check showed their North Carolina plate didn't match the car, according to a police report. Officers tried to pull them over around the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard and followed them onto 9th Avenue North, the report said.
They eventually stopped in the 300 block of 9th Avenue North, police said. The driver was detained and told police there was a blunt in the car, according to the report. A search of the car turned up substances that tested positive as cocaine and marijuana, according to the report..
Three children were in the backseat of the car, according to police. They were taken out of the car, and Social Services was called, the report said.
One of the children told authorities they "didn't have food," police said.
All three kids were younger than 5 years old, police said. They were given food and placed in two different homes, according to the report.
