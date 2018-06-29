Three plead guilty as part of federal investigation into Myrtle Beach-area drug ring

Three people helping operate a drug ring in the Myrtle Beach, Florence and Charleston areas of South Carolina pleaded guilty on June 20 to "participating in a drug conspiracy," according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
The attorney's office said Joshua Randall, 30, Brandon Randall, 29, and Lee Riggins Jr., 27, all pleaded guilty to the charges.
The defendants helped distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to customers in Florence and Myrtle Beach, officials said.
They were all arrested as part of an investigation targeting members of the Billie East Side Bloods for their role in drug distribution and weapons trafficking in South Carolina, according to the attorney's office.
Joshua Randall also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and Riggins pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the news release.
Authorities said Joshua Randall faces the possibility of life in prison while Brandon Randall and Riggins face possible sentences of 20 years and 40 years, respectively.
The investigation was, and is, being conducted by the FBI, the DEA, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department, according to the news release.
