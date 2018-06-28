How an Horry County road rage incident became a shots fired call

A road rage dispute ended with shots being fired at a car at a Highway 707 fast-food restaurant on Tuesday night.
According to an Horry County Police report, officers responded to the McDonald's at about 8 p.m., for a report with a man with a gun. While on the way, dispatchers told officers that the victims left the scene in a silver Nissan Altima.
When police arrived, they found 9mm shell casings in the drive-thru area. An employee said he was working in an office and heard a few pops. He then saw a black vehicle and a Chevy Tahoe leaving the area, according to the report. Another witness — this one in the drive-thru — said he saw men approach the Altima and an argument started.
As that witness drove past the argument, he heard the gunshots.
Video surveillance showed a gold Chevy Tahoe pull into the parking lot followed by the Altima, according to police. Three white men and one black man approached the Altima. The Altima started to pull away, but then backed up and the group surrounded the vehicle. The spent shell casings were found near where the Altima was parked.
Officers found the Tahoe and spoke to the people inside. They said they were driving on Socastee Boulevard when the Altima came up from behind, according to the report. The driver of the Tahoe hit its breaks, and then the Altima pulled up next to them and an argument started.
At that point, a black Acura was with the Altima. The vehicles drove south on Highaway 707 when the Altima cut off the Tahoe. As the cars turned onto Bay Road, the Acura was out of view on only the Altima remained, the Tahoe's occupants told police.
They turned into the parking lot of McDonald's where friends of the Tahoe's occupants were waiting for them.
The Tahoe group approached the Altima in the parking lot and then shots were fired.
Police also spoke to the people in the Altima who said the Tahoe driver pulled out in front of them and checked his brakes and swerved to get them off the road. They called 911 and reported the incident and followed the Tahoe to the McDonald's, according to the report.
In the parking lot, the Altima's occupants told police that a group of people tried to get into their car. The Altima's driver tried to put the car in reverse with a couple of men behind them at which points the shots were fired.
A shot hit the right, rear window and another hit the right rear trunk of the Altima, according to the report.
Comments