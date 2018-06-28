Man wanted in connection with NC murder arrested on Myrtle Beach's Ocean Boulevard

A 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in North Carolina was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.
According to an arrest warrant, Myrtle Beach Police arrested Joshua Nathaniel Beard at 2204 North Ocean Boulevard as a fugitive from justice. He was wanted in Burke County, North Carolina for murder.
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Beard was suspected in the murder of Robin B. Teague on June 17. Deputies responded to a report of an assault and when they arrived, police found the 63-year-old Teague dead at a home on U.S Highway 70, in Icard, North Carolina.
Last week, the sheriff's department released photos of a vehicle that was of interest in the investigation.
The Burke County Sheriff's office said it was working with Myrtle Beach Police and South Carolina Law Enforcement regarding Beard's possible location in Myrtle Beach. The arrest occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Beard is scheduled to appear in Myrtle Beach Municipal Court this afternoon.
