Suspects wanted by Conway police after allegedly abandoning children arrested

An Horry County couple was arrested for child neglect after allegedly abandoning their children at a Conway business.

Kiwa Jonathan Davis and Sarah Mae Smith are in custody at J Reuben Long Detention Center. They have each been charged with unlawful neglect of a child by a legal custodian. Bail has not been set for either of them.

They turned themselves in, according to Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell.

Conway police say the pair abandoned the children at Health Care Partners, 1608 Main St., on June 5. Conway police and Social Services were called to the scene that day for a report of a mother having problems with her children, according to a police report.

A warrant was issued for both of them on June 15, the report said. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday morning in Conway, Newell said.