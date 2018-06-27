Little River robber helped investigators in a murder case, now he's avoiding jail

A 20-year-old received credit for time served as punishment for a January 2017 strong armed robbery as his attorney said he helped in the investigation into a double murder.
Micah Dennison , of Conway, was in Horry County Court on Wednesday to plea guilty to robbery. His attorney Barbara Pratt said that Dennison helped police in an investigation of a double murder. She made her comments when arguing for time served sentence for Dennison after he pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.
Pratt didn't mention the specific murder details during the hearing and 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson declined to identify the case.
Police say in January 2017 Dennison robbed a couple of their cell phones. A victim said they picked up Dennison and were heading to a home on Christy Way in the Little River area when he asked them to pull over. Dennison pulled out a handgun and demanded both of their phones.
Dennison served 70 days in jail following his arrest and Judge Benjamin Culbertson sentenced him to credit for time served.
In 2016, Dennison was sentenced to probation as a youthful offender on drugs and possessing a weapon charges, according to court records.
