Conway Police searching for 17-year-old girl reported as a runaway

Tyranna Nyasha Alston, 17, of Conway, was reported as a runaway Thursday night to the Conway Police Department.

Alston was last seen at home on Saturday at approximately 8 p.m., and was reported to police as a runaway by her mother.

Alston is believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area, somewhere between 38th Avenue North and 34th Avenue North. She has been listed in the National Crime Information Center as a runaway.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.