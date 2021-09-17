Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Conway Medical Center
Mareny Nolasco Perez of Conway, a son, Pablo Jr. Diaz Nolasco, September 7
Nicholas Strumke and Rodica Scoferci of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madalina Maria Strumke, September 7
Herb (Clyde) Bright and Jamie Bright of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bentley Clyde Bright, September 7
Wilmer Louis Wade III and Jolene Tudor of Conway, a son, Wilmer Louis Wade IV, September 8
Warlei Ferreira Rocha and Regiane Silva Barros Rocha of Myrtle Beach, a son, Italo Silva Rocha, September 11
Byron and Ashley McDaniel of Conway, a son, Locklan Thomas McDaniel, September 11
Auston Sturgis and Kendal Dozier of Myrtle Beach, a son, Journey Spade Sturgis, September 13
Gary Wilhite and Krystale Williams of Conway, a son, Gary Mac Wilhite V, September 13
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Chase and Mattie Clark of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Piper Arizona Clark, September 5
Wesley and Tiffany Morris of Georgetown, a daughter, Harper Avery Morris, September 13
Norwood and Anna DuRant Jr. of Murrells Inlet, a son, Norwood David DuRant III, September 14
Jesse and Meta Bellinger of Georgetown, a son, Hardin Jay Bellinger, September 14
