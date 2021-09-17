Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Mareny Nolasco Perez of Conway, a son, Pablo Jr. Diaz Nolasco, September 7

Nicholas Strumke and Rodica Scoferci of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madalina Maria Strumke, September 7

Herb (Clyde) Bright and Jamie Bright of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bentley Clyde Bright, September 7

Wilmer Louis Wade III and Jolene Tudor of Conway, a son, Wilmer Louis Wade IV, September 8

Warlei Ferreira Rocha and Regiane Silva Barros Rocha of Myrtle Beach, a son, Italo Silva Rocha, September 11

Byron and Ashley McDaniel of Conway, a son, Locklan Thomas McDaniel, September 11

Auston Sturgis and Kendal Dozier of Myrtle Beach, a son, Journey Spade Sturgis, September 13

Gary Wilhite and Krystale Williams of Conway, a son, Gary Mac Wilhite V, September 13

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

Chase and Mattie Clark of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Piper Arizona Clark, September 5

Wesley and Tiffany Morris of Georgetown, a daughter, Harper Avery Morris, September 13

Norwood and Anna DuRant Jr. of Murrells Inlet, a son, Norwood David DuRant III, September 14

Jesse and Meta Bellinger of Georgetown, a son, Hardin Jay Bellinger, September 14

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

