Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

McFino Exantus and Jacqueline Oritz of Myrtle Beach, a son, Vahni Gino Ortiz Exantus, August 12

Xavier Luster and Janice Williams a son, Jaden Luster, August 22

Christopher Driggers and Courtney Lemacks of Andrews, a daughter, Shaelyn Paige Driggers, August 22

Raquel Erma Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Heaton LeMark Blackwell, August 23

Keven and Kelly Lewis of Pawleys Island, a son, Banks Cassell Lewis, August 24

Benjamin and Chloe Powell of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Liza Scott Powell, August 30

Jacob and Becky Williams of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lucy Tye Willliams, September 1

Conway Medical Center

Jakob and Heather Miller of Aynor, a daughter, Jhenna Shae Miller, August 17

Sequoya Bellamy and Aniya Dewitt of Conway, a daughter, Niyomi Sarae’ Bellamy, August 17

William Strothers and Breanna Williams of Conway, a daughter, Gianna Iria Strothers, August 17

Daquan E. Bryant and Elicia O. Morley of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aiden Jamall Bryant, August 18

Kylie Jordan of Conway, a daughter, Gianna Laken Jordan, August 18

Victor Garcia and Mariela Salinas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hayes Fernando Garcia, August 20

Millena Wise of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brooklyn Elise Rogers, August 20

Edwin Moya and Selena Funez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alexa Rachel Moya, August 21

Ryan Taylor and Nicole Calvin of Conway, a daughter, Naomi Grace Taylor, August 26

Santiago and Tiffany Quintanez of Conway, a son, Jayden Santiago Quintanez, August 26

James Cochran and Rachel Young of Conway, a son, Liam Thomas Cochran, August 26

Christopher Lionel Hardy and Tetyana Tulekbayeva of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Dalia Natalia Hardy, August 27

Fredy Antonio Velásquez Santizo and Tania Jimena Crúz Crúz of Myrtle Beach, a son, Alexis Antonio Velásquez Crúz, August 27

Matthew and Kelly Deibler of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Grace Willa Deibler, August 28

Tanner Cauthen and Brittany Mills of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Blakely Hazel Cauthen, August 29

Kathielen Rita da Silva of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maria Vitória da Silva, August 30

Sean Pope and Ashley Causey of Conway, a daughter, Nevaeh Rose Pope, August 31

Christopher and Oksana Chabot of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lydia Katherine Chabot, August 31

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  
