Holiday Closings for Labor Day
The following agencies will be closed for Labor Day
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank Of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ Synvous Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Town Halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town Halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
Government Offices
▪ Brunswick County, NC
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Colleges/Universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water & Sewer
▪ HTC
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, NC
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County Branches
▪ Horry County
Other Services
▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicle
The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed on Labor Day.
