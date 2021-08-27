Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital

McFino Exantus and Jacqueline Oritz of Myrtle Beach, a son, Vahni Gino Ortiz Exantus, August 12

Xavier Luster and Janice Williams a son, Jaden Luster, August 22

Christopher Driggers and Courtney Lemacks of Andrews, a daughter, Shaelyn Paige Driggers, August 22

Raquel Erma Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Heaton LeMark Blackwell, August 23

Keven and Kelly Lewis of Pawleys Island, a son, Banks Cassell Lewis, August 24

Conway Medical Center

Jakob and Heather Miller of Aynor, a daughter, Jhenna Shae Miller, August 17

Sequoya Bellamy and Aniya Dewitt of Conway, a daughter, Niyomi Sarae’ Bellamy, August 17

William Strothers and Breanna Williams of Conway, a daughter, Gianna Iria Strothers, August 17

Daquan E. Bryant and Elicia O. Morley of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aiden Jamall Bryant, August 18

Kylie Jordan of Conway, a daughter, Gianna Laken Jordan, August 18

Victor Garcia and Mariela Salinas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hayes Fernando Garcia, August 20

Millena Wise of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brooklyn Elise Rogers, August 20

Edwin Moya and Selena Funez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alexa Rachel Moya, August 21

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

