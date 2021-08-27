Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
McFino Exantus and Jacqueline Oritz of Myrtle Beach, a son, Vahni Gino Ortiz Exantus, August 12
Xavier Luster and Janice Williams a son, Jaden Luster, August 22
Christopher Driggers and Courtney Lemacks of Andrews, a daughter, Shaelyn Paige Driggers, August 22
Raquel Erma Blackwell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Heaton LeMark Blackwell, August 23
Keven and Kelly Lewis of Pawleys Island, a son, Banks Cassell Lewis, August 24
Conway Medical Center
Jakob and Heather Miller of Aynor, a daughter, Jhenna Shae Miller, August 17
Sequoya Bellamy and Aniya Dewitt of Conway, a daughter, Niyomi Sarae’ Bellamy, August 17
William Strothers and Breanna Williams of Conway, a daughter, Gianna Iria Strothers, August 17
Daquan E. Bryant and Elicia O. Morley of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aiden Jamall Bryant, August 18
Kylie Jordan of Conway, a daughter, Gianna Laken Jordan, August 18
Victor Garcia and Mariela Salinas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hayes Fernando Garcia, August 20
Millena Wise of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brooklyn Elise Rogers, August 20
Edwin Moya and Selena Funez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alexa Rachel Moya, August 21
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
