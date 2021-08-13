Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
William Pryor and Haley Robertson of Conway, a daughter, Ava Jade Pryor, August 2
Chase Damore and Luisa Smith of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mae Luisa Dolores Damore, August 3
Charles Helbert and Amy West of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Christina Patricia Anne Helbert, August 3
Tristan Visingard and Zoe Peele of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Stella Melissa-Kay Visingard, August 4
James Ward and Jaclyn Crouse of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elsie Lucille Ward, August 6
Francisco Barrios and Alissa Meza of Conway, a daughter, Isabella Elaia Barrios, August 7
Theron McFadden and Tatyana McKnight-Gordon, a daughter, Air’Ryana Jy’Layshia Elaine McFadden, August 9
Alexander and Kayla Suda of Georgetown, a son, Sutton Alexander Suda, August 9
Thomas and Brooke Rizk of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kassie Diana Rizk, August 11
Conway Medical Center
Gregory Conyers and Astashia Bethea of Conway, a son, Elias Tru Conyers, July 31
Johnathon Baker and Taylor Simmons of Loris, a daughter, Briella Reign Baker, August 3
Mandi Taulbee of Conway, a son, Ethan John Gambone, August 3
Bryán Reyés and Oneida Figueroa of Walhalla, a son, Bryán Jaziel Reyes Figueroa, August 4
Duncan and Logan Parker of Conway, a daughter, Hollis Skye Parker, August 5
Joseph and Allison Riddle of Conway, a daughter, Shyann Elaine Riddle, August 5
Kenneth and Jessica Wilson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mia Grey Wilson, August 6
Joshua and Allison Burgess of Conway, a daughter, Eleanor Deborah Burgess, August 6
Pascual Rubio Ramiréz and maria Del Carmen Mora Madrigal of Conway, a son, Jonathan Levi Rubio-Mora, August 6
Deion Smith and LaMoncia Reed of Conway, a son, Deion Charles Smith Jr., August 6
Lucas Guilherme Barbosa Lima and Ksenia Blyukherova of Conway, a daughter, Natalie Rose Lima, August 7
Martin P. Meunier and Veronica Cevallos of Longs, a daughter, Sofia Linda Meunier, August 10
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
