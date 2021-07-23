Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Daniel and Brigitte Buglione of Surfside Beach, a son, Noah Alexander Miguel Buglione, July 18
Christopher Gasser and Brittany Steele of Conway, a daughter, Azlynn Willow Gasser, July 18
Paul Dennison and Sierra Chattine of Murrells Inlet, a son, Paul Khi’el Dennison, July 19
Conway Medical Center
Travis Warner and Ashlee Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kinley Nicole Warner, July 14
Tavon Nesmith and Sabrina Heriot of Gresham, a son, Tavon Jamall Nesmith Jr., July 14
Brandon Whittington and Alexea Lewis of Conway, a son, Cameron River Whittington, July 14
Adam and Kimberly Breece of Conway, a son, Grady Ray Breece, July 15
Alicia Bass of Conway, a son, Josiah Kamari Bass, July 15
Ke’Wonn Beaty and Shydirah Vereen of Conway, a daughter, Shylyn Alana Beaty, July 15
Garrett and Gina Johnston of Conway, a son, Mac Emerson Johnson, July 16
Christopher and Emily Atkinson of Galivants Ferry, a son, Laws James Atkinson, July 20
Brian and Abbey Macho of Myrtle Beach, a son, Mason Bauer Macho, July 20
Andria Conley of Galivants Ferry, a son, Kristopher Haze Conley , July 20
John and Rachel Gibbs of Myrtle Beach, a son, James Alexander Gibbs, July 21
Jose Hernandez Padilla and Laura Zacarias of Murrells Inlet, a son, John Hernandez Zacarias, July 21
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
