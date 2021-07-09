Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Conway Medical Center
Brandon Cummings and Veronica Doden of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kitana Skye Cummings, June 30
Mikkel Rush and Ganika McCollum of Conway, a son, Royal Rasheem Rush, June 29
Travis Allen and Sarah Vance of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maggie Mae Pless Allen, July 1
Michael Benti and Amber Patch of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Iris Nicole Benti, July 1
Ian and Zamani Davis of Conway, a daughter, Aila Alenea Davis, July 2
Alexander and Nicolette Lucas of Conway, a son, Arthur Van Lucas, July 4
Jaquelyn Graham of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Asa Mai Meldrum, July 5
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
