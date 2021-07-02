Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Conway Medical Center
Riyan Gore and Diamond Pritchett of Mullins, a daughter, Reign Gore, June 20
James Potter and Delilah Tapia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Caius Potter, June 21
Jon Powless and Alison Gregus of Myrtle Beach, a son, Elijah Christopher Powless, June 21
Michael Grant and Tiffany Whaley of Conway, a son, Maverick Armani Grant, June 22
Leon Rodgers and Zakiyah Wallace of Myrtle Beach, a son, Leon Laysén Geronimo Rodgers IV, June 22
Joel Echevarria and Emily Maxwell of Conway, a son, Maddox Antonio Echevarria, June 22
Jesse Smith and Natalie Brown of Georgetown, a son, Jesse Everett Smith, June 22
Joseph and Emily Napolitano of Conway, a daughter, Sadie Napolitano, June 23
Trae Jordan King and Rebecca May Sarvis of Conway, a son, Ransom Abbott King, June 24
Justino Montiel Chacon and Wendy Paola Aguilar Godinez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alisson Alaia Montiel Aguilar, June 24
Priteshkumar and Vaishaliben Patel of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aisha Priteshkumar Patel, June 23
Jose Jesus Garcia Cruz and Yuridiana Acosta Rosario of Conway, a daughter, Scarlett Abril Garcia-Cruz, June 24
Zhane Richardson of Conway, a son, Hedien Quadir Huggins, June 28
Stephen Davis and Alyssa Ruisi of Conway, a daughter, Alesana Lilith Ruisi-Davis, June 28
Robert Mitchley and Kelsey Hutto of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Stevie Ellison Mitchley, June 28
Gregory Marcel and LaAshia Mcqueen Moody of Conway, a son, Jaxton Atavein Moody, June 29
Chad Ostrosky and Cassandra Jones of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ciara Lee Ostrosky, June 29
Jeffrey and Mindy Flood of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Violet Rose Flood, June 29
Jordan Richardson and Rhyia Asbill of Conway, a son, Layton Michael James Richardson, June 29
Fredy Vargas and Pamela Gomez of Conway, a daughter, Frida Vargas, June 30
Kayvon Irvin and Katina Bush of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kehlani Maylea Irvin, June 30
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
