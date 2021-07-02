Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Riyan Gore and Diamond Pritchett of Mullins, a daughter, Reign Gore, June 20

James Potter and Delilah Tapia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Caius Potter, June 21

Jon Powless and Alison Gregus of Myrtle Beach, a son, Elijah Christopher Powless, June 21

Michael Grant and Tiffany Whaley of Conway, a son, Maverick Armani Grant, June 22 

Leon Rodgers and Zakiyah Wallace of Myrtle Beach, a son, Leon Laysén Geronimo Rodgers IV, June 22

Joel Echevarria and Emily Maxwell of Conway, a son, Maddox Antonio Echevarria, June 22 

Jesse Smith and Natalie Brown of Georgetown, a son, Jesse Everett Smith, June 22 

Joseph and Emily Napolitano of Conway, a daughter, Sadie Napolitano, June 23

Trae Jordan King and Rebecca May Sarvis of Conway, a son,  Ransom Abbott King, June 24

Justino Montiel Chacon and Wendy Paola Aguilar Godinez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alisson Alaia Montiel Aguilar, June 24

Priteshkumar and Vaishaliben Patel of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aisha Priteshkumar Patel, June 23 

Jose Jesus Garcia Cruz and Yuridiana Acosta Rosario of Conway, a daughter, Scarlett Abril Garcia-Cruz, June 24

Zhane Richardson of Conway, a son, Hedien Quadir Huggins, June 28

Stephen Davis and Alyssa Ruisi of Conway, a daughter, Alesana Lilith Ruisi-Davis, June 28

Robert Mitchley and Kelsey Hutto of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Stevie Ellison Mitchley, June 28

Gregory Marcel and LaAshia Mcqueen Moody of Conway, a son, Jaxton Atavein Moody, June 29

Chad Ostrosky and Cassandra Jones of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ciara Lee Ostrosky, June 29

Jeffrey and Mindy Flood of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Violet Rose Flood, June 29

Jordan Richardson and Rhyia Asbill of Conway, a son, Layton Michael James Richardson, June 29

Fredy Vargas and Pamela Gomez of Conway, a daughter, Frida Vargas, June 30

Kayvon Irvin and Katina Bush of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kehlani Maylea Irvin, June 30 

