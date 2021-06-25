Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Cortez David and Quayneisha Jenkins of Conway, a son, Juel Jakai Hakiem David, June 1

Kenneth Graham Jr. and Cici Graham of Conway, a son, Kenneth Levon Graham III, June 2

Latawnya Taylor of Conway, a daughter, Nevaeh Mo'nae Taylor, June 2

Damien and Latavia Smith of Loris, a daughter, Janaya Sha'lia Smith, June 3

Damian Sanders and Tatiana Sparks of Conway, a son, Solace Kareem Sanders, June 4

Kody Kai and Paula Cika of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kleo Mikki Jean Kai, June 4

Franklyn Tyler and Courtney Marie Hall of Myrtle Beach, a son, Bennett Charles Hall, June 4

Jose Jaime Diaz Rodriguez and Rubila de Jesus Cerón Machorro of Myrtle Beach, a son, James Diaz Cerón, June 4 

Dustin Sauers and Kelly Latham of Conway, a daughter, Vaiyda Leanne Rose Sauers, June 6

Trevor and Hanna Bigham of Conway, a son, Beau Winn Bigham, June 7

Spencer and Ruthie Sellers of Conway, a daughter, Palmer Worth Sellers, June 7

Derek Floyd and Tarajee Akram of Conway, a daughter, Gianna Imani Floyd, June 7

Matthew and Courtney Eline of Conway, a daughter, Olivia June Eline, June 7

Bradley and Elizabeth Martin of Conway, a son, Benjamin Seth Martin, June 8

Richard Marcum and AnJuli Parker of Conway, a daughter, Caroline Elizabeth Marcum, June 8

Santos Norberto Espino Esquibel and Anilza Liceth Arias de la Cruz of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Suleyma Elisabeth Espino Arias, June 8

Fabio Souza Silveira and Sara Rosa Gomes Silveira of Conway, a son, Samuel Gomes Silveira, June 8

Jose Maria Sandoval and Irene Galarza of Conway, a son, Alan Sandoval, June 8 

Diana K Dozier of Conway, a son, Marley Josiah Wilson, June 9

Jason Galloway and Kirri Flanders of Conway, a son, Bryson Galloway, June 9

Dominick and Kristin Cerbone of Conway, a son, Henry Thomas Cerbone, June 10

Mainor Edgardo Castro Molina and Maria Argentina Mateo Mejia of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yasira Yoana Castro Mateo, June 10

Bruno Castaneda and Karyna Korotkykh of Myrtle Beach, a son, Leonardo Bruno Castaneda, June 10

Jeff Whiteis and Brittany Beal of Conway, a son, Caiden Scott Whiteis, June 11

Shannon Cain of Conway, a son, Kade River Wing, June 11

Melanie Nicole Grissett of Myrtle Beach, a son, Cam’ron Radarius Grissett, June 12 

Daniel and Aglaia Nguyen of Conway, a daughter, Naomi Manuella Nguen, June 12

Everette Gibson and Ashley Ariel Metcalf of Conway, a daughter, Aurora Everly Gibson, June 13

Jerry Campbell and Denisha Mishoe of Conway, twins, a son, Jayce Anthony Campbell and a daughter, Jiyah Nyomia Campbell, June 14

Ronald Oscar Chaves and Diana Marie Meraz of Conway, a son, Sebastian Oscar Chaves, June 15

Marcos Vladimir Nochez Rodriquez and Maria Isabel Garcia Martinez of Conway, a son, Dylan Stanley Nochez Garcia, June 15

Matthew and Madison Minor of Conway, a daughter, Evalyn Jeanne Minor, June 15

Dustin and Lauren Sandwick of Mullins, a daughter, Kylie Grace Sandwick, June 16

Aaron De Jesus Gomez Saldana and Maria Elena Gonzalez Lopez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joshua Gomez Gonzalez, June 16

Jacquez Jones and Kerice Wallace of Conway, a son, Kamren Jesiah Jones, June 16

Matthew Fiorentino and Abagail Howell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Carson Chaz Fiorentino, June 17

Brady Mehaffie and Summer Moyer of Conway, a son, Luke David Mehaffie, June 17

Conceiçaó Franco Silva of Myrtle Beach, a son, Davi Franco Silva, June 17

Matheus William Dias and Melissa Olalde Vazquez of Conway, a son, Brian Emiliano William Olalde, June 17

Halil Brantley and Na’Deerrie Sturdivant of Conway, a daughter, Reign Lulani Brantley-Sturdivant, June 17

James Rymph III and Courtney Gallagher of Myrtle Beach, a son, James Lee Rymph IV, June 18

Deziray Davis of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Amiri Kiaya Ameena Cooper, June 18

Dylan Poston and Samantha Everly of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Janie Claire Poston, June 18

Brandon Livingston and Yaniry Valdes of Myrtle Beach, a son, Braylon Avery Livingston, June 18

Stephanie Cruz of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jade Maribel Lopez, June 18

Derrick Leroy Burgess Jr. and Kristian Elliott Martin of Longs, a son, Braxton David Burgess, June 19

