Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Jerreka Moody and Wanda Green of Conway , a daughter, Bella Grace Moody, May 25

Braxton Wayne and Sarah Renee Butler of Longs, a son, Briggs Wayne Butler, May 25

Bradley and Rachel Jones of Surfside Beach, a son, Evander Reid Jones, May 25

Hamone Johnson and Nygeria Bell of Conway, a daughter, Harmony Jayla Johnson, May 25

Joseph and Kasie Nickles of Surfside Beach, a son, Roman Leo Nickles, May 26

Tuan Ta Anh Bui and Mindy Kieu My Tram of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Taegan Thien Y Bui, May 26

Sigfredo Paulino and Esther Veronez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Caleb Oliveira De Paula, May 26

Jonathan and Sandra McKnight of Conway, a daughter, Rimini Dale McKnight, May 26

Lucas and Santina Kite of Conway, a son, Kallen Hayes Kite, May 26

Lonnie and Britney Vereen of Conway, a daughter, Elaina Claire Vereen, May 27

Austin Sherman and April Stackhouse of Conway, a daughter, Faye Moon Sherman, May 28

Shaun Martin and Brittney Cooke of Galivants Ferry, a son, Joseph “Ryder” Martin, May 29

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com