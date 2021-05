Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Maria Leigh Reininger of Conway,a son, Malcolm-Henry James Holt, May 18

Fredrick King and Ashley White of Conway, a son, Elijah Demetri King, May 18

Cody Michael Smiley and Adria Elyse Wade of Conway, a daughter, Maggie Anastasia Wade Smiley, May 18

Jeremy and Jaimee Boyd of Conway, a son, Jones Sutton Boyd, May 19

Selena Sims of Conway, a daughter, Harper Carter, May 19

Nelson Garcia and Chantelle Barrios of Conway, a son, Rogelio Frank Garcia Barrios, May 19

Christopher Jeffries and Jordan Benton of Conway, a daughter, Hope Elizabeth Jeffries, May 19

Lucas Pereira Silva Dos Reis Marques and Lais Paula Correa Martins Marques of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elisa Martins Marques, May 19

Alexandra Helton of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brynlee Ellisyn-Rae Helton, May 19

Emilio Melgar and Linda De La Luz of Conway, a son, Alexander Emilio Melgar De La Luz, May 19

Autumn Breeze Hunter of North Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Kaelynn Olivia Hunter, May 20

Martin Alvarez-Balderas and Griselda Joaquin-Silva of Conway, a daughter, Selena Alvarez Joaquin, May 20

Jimmy and Cassandra Anderson of Loris, a daughter, Audrey Brooke Anderson, May 21

Jonathan and Brittany Jones of Aynor, a son, Landon Coty Jones, May 22

Daniel and Leigh Guess-Neumann of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ryker Lee Ransom Neumann, May 23

Drew and Kat Morgan of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Faith Marie Morgan, May 23

Mark Van and Elizabeth Winchester of Conway, a son, Noah Van, May 24

Brenda A Lane of Conway, a son, Bryson Amir Lane, May 24

Britni Amber Hyatt of Little River, a daughter, Bailer-Jo Amber Hyatt, May 25

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com