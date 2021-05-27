Community

Holiday Closings for Memorial Day

The following agencies will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st.

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Town Halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town Halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

Government Offices

▪ Brunswick County, NC

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Colleges/Universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water & Sewer

▪ HTC

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, NC

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County Branches

▪ Horry County

Other Services

▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicle

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31st.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service