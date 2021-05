Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Loni Glass of Myrtle Beach, twin sons, Adonis Kochan and Aramis Kochan, May 3

Maliek Q. Smith and Laquasha S. Eaddy of Marion, a son, Noel Maliek Smith, May 4

William McAdams and Hannah Stacy of Aynor, a daughter, Evelyn Marie-Rose McAdams, May 4

Latisha Rutledge of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jream Lee’Yah Mason, May 4

Leona Coleman of Conway, a daughter, Zay’loni Sojournah South, May 4

John and Nicole Furr of Conway, a son, Asher Laurence Furr, May 4

MacKenzie Smith and Janice Schoening of Galivants Ferry, a son, Kannon Matthew Allen Smith, May 4

Jocelyn Lewis-Bellamy of Conway, a son, Karter Javon Green, May 4

Jesse Hardwick and Allison Watts of Conway, a son, Colby Carlton Hardwick, May 5

Brian Rudy III and Kelly Andreozzi of Marion, a daughter, Presley Jade Rudy, May 5

Tayler Pressley of Longs, a son, Rhett Oliver Pressley, May 5

James Chestnut and Kristian Martin of Conway, a son, Waylon Zane Chestnut, May 5

Elliot Lewis and Courtney McCray of Conway,a daughter, Alayna Nova-Grace Lewis, May 6

James and Calli Krivohlavek of Conway, a son, Hudson Lane Krivohlavek, May 6

Jasmine Franklin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Genesis Royale Franklin, May 6

Nate and Katherine Hutson of Conway, a son, William Isaac Hutson, May 6

Isaiah Bethea and Regina Legette of Marion, a son, Zaelyn Sasuke Bethea, May 7

Madison Foust of Conway, a son, Wyatt Shane Somers, May 7

Otoniel Zapot Amor and Ilenne De Los Santos of Conway, a daughter, Grace Elena Zapot De Los Santos, May 10

Joshua and Marquita Pickett of Conway, a daughter, Julee Ann Denise Pickett, May 10

Trey and Morgan Suggs of Loris, a daughter, Magnolia Gail Suggs, May 10

Brody and Gabrielle Hilburn of Conway, a son, Adam James Hilburn, May 10

Rudi Gonzalez Abundez and Karina Meza Salas of Myrtle Beach, twin sons, Damian Gonzalez Meza and Javier Gonzalez Meza, May 10

Dane Hebel and Joeny Santos of Conway, a son, Joeded Hebel, May 10

Sam Safa and Katelyn Lavigne-Safa of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Jasmine Layla Lavigne-Safa, May 11

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com