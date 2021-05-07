Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

 Jillian R. Liebowitz and Bruce P. Golar of Myrtle Beach, a son, Atlas Charles Golar, April 28

Thomas Debreczeni and Brenda Mardan of Conway, a son, Thomas Debreczeni Jr, April 28

Shavkat Mirzalie V and Dilrabo Mirzalieva of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ibrohim Shavkatovich Inomaliev, April 28 

Jasmine and Jacob VanHouten of Myrtle Beach, a son, Calum VanHouten, April 29

Charles and Rebecca Hoyer of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emmeline Penelope Hoyer, April 30

Corey and Alisha Johnson of Conway, a daughter, Isabella Marie Johnson, April 30

Samantha Harper of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Tru Aliya Harper, April 30

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

