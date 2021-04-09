Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Conway Medical Center
Sharece Adams of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jaqwan Javar Adams Herriott, March 29
Matthew Hamberger and Erica King of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lillian Kennedy King, March 30
Cody and Jodie Larimore of Nesmith, a daughter, Baylee Elizabeth Larimore, March 31
Gustavo Del Carpio Morales and Talma Chiroque Barrios of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Abby Del Carpio, March 31
Deric Matthews and Alexis Vanderheiden of Conway, a son, Dawson Thomas Matthews, March 31
Dustin and Chantel Smith of Conway, a son, Logan John Smith, March 31
Christopher White and Indya Clayburn of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Chyna Da’Nai White, March 31
Taylor Carter-Horne of Conway, a daughter, Ivy Elizabeth Daniels, April 1
Chase and Brittany Childers of Little River, a son, Hunter Chase Childers, April 1
Barry and Jessica Boardwine of Conway, a daughter, Bristol K Boardwine, April 1
Chase S and Allison G Harrington of Conway, a daughter, Lydia Kathleen Harrington, April 1
Jeffery and Jennifer Edgerton of Conway, a son, Liam James Edgerton, April 1
Allen F and Kristen A Cooper of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Paige Emerson Cooper, April 2
Melvin A Alarcon Garcia and Katlyn A Alarcon Vandy of Conway, a son,Jaxon Grey Alarcon Vandy, April 2
Justin and McCall Schools of Conway, a daughter, Piper Mae Schools, April 3
Terri Ieshia Vereen of Conway, a daughter, Jelani Georgia May Balch, April 4
Marnique Goodwyn of Conway, a son, August Dwayne Mcfadden. April 4
Dustin and Holli Giles of Reidsville, a daughter, Raelynn Sunflower Giles, April 5
Madeline Abigail Barillas Ayala of Myrtle Beach, a son, Caleb Daniel Barillas Ayala, April 5

