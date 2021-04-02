Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Conway Medical Center
Nicholas and JoEllen Ludewig of Conway, a daughter, Olivia Gloria Ludewig, March 25
Hazel Harry and Shanisse Conway of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hazel Kingston Harry III, March 25
Israel Mejia Coyoy and Angeluz Coyoy Mejia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Oliver Ahir Mejia Coyoy, March 24
Hunter Muse and Samantha Tusler of Myrtle Beach, a son, Asher Nicholas-James Muse, March 24
Destiney Morris of Myrtle Beach, a son, Easton Slate, March 24
Jacorious Hemingway and Donerica Stanley of Conway, a son, Jay’ceon Jacorey Hemingway, March 25
T. Rivers Anderson and Chasity Leviner-Anderson of Conway, a son, Thomas Abraham Anderson, March 25
James Floyd and Z’lyiah James of Conway, a daughter, Ma’lani Simone Floyd, March 26
Nakoa Christopher Dial and Angel Grace Best of Conway, a daughter,m Aurora Faye Dial, March 26
Alexander Paige and Ashley Nicole Sparks of Gresham, a son, Mason Alexander Paige, March 27
Brandon and Anne Bessant of Conway, a son, Colton Bessant, March 29
Livingston Duhaney and D’Andra Garcia Duhaney of Myrtle Beach, a son, Livingston Alexander Duhaney, March 29
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
