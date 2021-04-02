Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Conway Medical Center

Nicholas and JoEllen Ludewig of Conway, a daughter, Olivia Gloria Ludewig, March 25

Hazel Harry and Shanisse Conway of Myrtle Beach, a son, Hazel Kingston Harry III, March 25

Israel Mejia Coyoy and Angeluz Coyoy Mejia of Myrtle Beach, a son, Oliver Ahir Mejia Coyoy, March 24

Hunter Muse and Samantha Tusler of Myrtle Beach, a son, Asher Nicholas-James Muse, March 24

Destiney Morris of Myrtle Beach, a son, Easton Slate, March 24

Jacorious Hemingway and Donerica Stanley of Conway, a son, Jay’ceon Jacorey Hemingway, March 25

T. Rivers Anderson and Chasity Leviner-Anderson of Conway, a son, Thomas Abraham Anderson, March 25

James Floyd and Z’lyiah James of Conway, a daughter, Ma’lani Simone Floyd, March 26

Nakoa Christopher Dial and Angel Grace Best of Conway, a daughter,m Aurora Faye Dial, March 26 

Alexander Paige and Ashley Nicole Sparks of Gresham, a son, Mason Alexander Paige, March 27

Brandon and Anne Bessant of Conway, a son, Colton Bessant, March 29 

Livingston Duhaney and D’Andra Garcia Duhaney of Myrtle Beach, a son, Livingston Alexander Duhaney, March 29

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

