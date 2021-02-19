Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Alexis Chiane Twyne of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, A’Vaya Stormi Days, February 9

Terell Graves and Kera Schell of Conway, a son, Zyire Prince Kameron Graves, February 9

Tyreek and Misty Bing of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aaliyah Adelina Bing, February 9

Maurice Wall and Tristina Palma of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Malaya Marie Wall, February 10

Erick Villeda Saldivar and Belén Maria Ramos Mejia of Conway, a son, Erick Alejandro Villeda Ramos, February 10

Emmanuel and Maria Talingting of Myrtle Beach, a son, Lukah Leeland Talingting, February 11

Kyle Davis and Alyssa Martin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Della Kate Davis, February 11 

Joshua and Cecilia Dial of Conway, a son, Zayden Jason Dial, February 11

Cleve Dubois III and Bridget Castrillon of Conway, a daughter, Adalyn Isabella Dubois, February 11

Tyree Faison and Chassity Williams of Conway, a daughter, Samantha S. Faison, February 13

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

