Holiday Closings for President’s Day

The following agencies will be closed for President’s Day

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Other Services

▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicle

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed on President’s Day.

