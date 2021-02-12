Community
Holiday Closings for President’s Day
The following agencies will be closed for President’s Day
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank Of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ Synvous Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Other Services
▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicle
The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed on President’s Day.
