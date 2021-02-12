Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Corey Winston and Samantha Watson of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Blakeley Alivia Winston, January 29
Macie Sabatell of Conway, a son, Brayden King Taylor, February 1
Robert and Joanna Pastomerlo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Marybelle Anne Pastomerlo, February 4
Shaiqavious Taylor and Emily Nixon of Conway, a son, Ezekiel Mark Henry Taylor, February 5
Conway Medical Center
Jamarious Jordan and AmberLee Dixon of Conway, a daughter, Rylee Jordan, February 1
Dilmurod Ismailov and Matluba Ismailova of Myrtle Beach, a son, Diyorbek Eshmuhammadov, February 2
Nikolas Holden and Hailey Herstine of Conway, a daughter, Lola Reese Holden, February 2
Benjamin Sluss and Hallie Tunnell of Conway, a daughter, Hadley Mae-Anne Sluss, February 2
Ronald Alford and Heaven Herriott of Conway, a daughter, Khaliyah Lauyrn Alford, February 3
Kasey M. Gamble of North Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Darlynn Gamble, February 3
Lloyd Pertelle and Gianna Martello of Myrtle Beach , a daughter, Natalia Rose Pertelle, February 4
Brittnee Hughes of Conway, a daughter, Madeline Noelle Hughes, February 4
Blanca América Romero Tomás of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Diego Emanuel Romero, February 4
Derrick Daniel Maestas and Amanda Marie Kirschenmann of Conway, a son, Parker Daniel Maestas, February 4
James and Michelle Witt of Conway, a son, Owen Richard Witt, February 6
Erik Budgett and Jessica LaMonica of Conway, a son, Dominik David Budgett, February 6
Osma Ivan López Gregorio and Elda Rosibel Gutierrez López of Conway, a daughter, Ivana Michelle López, February 7
Travis Michael Newton and Kay-Lee Renee Sharp of Aynor, a daughter, Kaia Jade Newton, February 7
Dondré and Kimberly Brown of Conway, a daughter, Zola Ariana Brown, February 8
David and Ashley Terry of Conway, a son, Collen Edawrd Terry, February 8
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
