Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Corey Winston and Samantha Watson of Murrells Inlet, a daughter, Blakeley Alivia Winston, January 29

Macie Sabatell of Conway, a son, Brayden King Taylor, February 1

Robert and Joanna Pastomerlo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Marybelle Anne Pastomerlo, February 4

Shaiqavious Taylor and Emily Nixon of Conway, a son, Ezekiel Mark Henry Taylor, February 5

Conway Medical Center

Jamarious Jordan and AmberLee Dixon of Conway, a daughter, Rylee Jordan, February 1

Dilmurod Ismailov and Matluba Ismailova of Myrtle Beach, a son, Diyorbek Eshmuhammadov, February 2

Nikolas Holden and Hailey Herstine of Conway, a daughter, Lola Reese Holden, February 2

Benjamin Sluss and Hallie Tunnell of Conway, a daughter, Hadley Mae-Anne Sluss, February 2

Ronald Alford and Heaven Herriott of Conway, a daughter, Khaliyah Lauyrn Alford, February 3

Kasey M. Gamble of North Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Darlynn Gamble, February 3

Lloyd Pertelle and Gianna Martello of Myrtle Beach , a daughter, Natalia Rose Pertelle, February 4 

Brittnee Hughes of Conway, a daughter, Madeline Noelle Hughes, February 4

Blanca América Romero Tomás of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Diego Emanuel Romero, February 4 

Derrick Daniel Maestas and Amanda Marie Kirschenmann of Conway, a son, Parker Daniel Maestas, February 4

James and Michelle Witt of Conway, a son, Owen Richard Witt, February 6

Erik Budgett and Jessica LaMonica of Conway, a son, Dominik David Budgett, February 6

Osma Ivan López Gregorio and Elda Rosibel Gutierrez López of Conway, a daughter, Ivana Michelle López, February 7

Travis Michael Newton and Kay-Lee Renee Sharp of Aynor, a daughter, Kaia Jade Newton, February 7

Dondré and Kimberly Brown of Conway, a daughter, Zola Ariana Brown, February 8

David and Ashley Terry of Conway, a son, Collen Edawrd Terry, February 8

