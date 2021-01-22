Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Paul and Alejandra Reyes a son, Samuel Ethan Reyes, January 11 

Dorsey and Paige Strickland of Loris, a son, Daniel Michael Strickland, January 14

Conway Medical Center

Sergio Jimenez and Silvia Francisco of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Britne Jimenez Francisco, January 12

Robert and Tyler Penna of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ever Patrick Penna, January 12

Jessel and Kelly Elliott of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gabriel Flynn Elliott, January 12

Carlos Mercado Martinez and Marisa Aide Alba Rodriguez of Conway, a daughter, Carla Valentina Mercado Alba, January 12

Kerri Galves of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob Thomas Galves, January 13

Jose Ivan and Marlene Serrato of Conway, a daughter, Alessandra Serrato, January 13

Ta’Sean Isom and Jaymee Bethea of Conway, a son, Kylan Sekanii Isom, January 14

Quentin Johnson and Latoya Willard of Longs, a daughter, Quentin Ladal Johnson Jr., January 14 

Thomas Mimms and Lauren Sweatman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lucy Leigh Mimms, January 15

William Sarubbi and Jamella Washington of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Milana Williow Sarubb, January 15 

Joe Bell and Hannah Harbin of Conway, a daughter, Vallie Rae Bell, January 18

Blake and Rose Jordan of Conway, a son, Benjamin Judah Jordan, January 18

Bryan Malak and Taylor Bowen of Conway, a daughter, Aurora Dawn Malak, January 18

Juan Alvarado and Carla Aparicio of Conway, a son, Ethan Tiago Alvarado Aparicio, January 18

Yulduzkhon Usmanova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madina Komilova, January 18

Wendell and Candice Hardee of Conway, a son, Kingston Adonis Hardee, January 18

Lakeen Ford and Cenita Brantley of Conway, a daughter, Loyalty Jermiyah Ford, January 19

Marcelus Bethea and Margie Dudding of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emma’Lee Janie Francis Bethea, January 19

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  

Community

Holiday Closings for Martin Luther King Day

January 15, 2021 10:44 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service