Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Paul and Alejandra Reyes a son, Samuel Ethan Reyes, January 11
Dorsey and Paige Strickland of Loris, a son, Daniel Michael Strickland, January 14
Conway Medical Center
Sergio Jimenez and Silvia Francisco of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Britne Jimenez Francisco, January 12
Robert and Tyler Penna of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ever Patrick Penna, January 12
Jessel and Kelly Elliott of Myrtle Beach, a son, Gabriel Flynn Elliott, January 12
Carlos Mercado Martinez and Marisa Aide Alba Rodriguez of Conway, a daughter, Carla Valentina Mercado Alba, January 12
Kerri Galves of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jacob Thomas Galves, January 13
Jose Ivan and Marlene Serrato of Conway, a daughter, Alessandra Serrato, January 13
Ta’Sean Isom and Jaymee Bethea of Conway, a son, Kylan Sekanii Isom, January 14
Quentin Johnson and Latoya Willard of Longs, a daughter, Quentin Ladal Johnson Jr., January 14
Thomas Mimms and Lauren Sweatman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Lucy Leigh Mimms, January 15
William Sarubbi and Jamella Washington of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Milana Williow Sarubb, January 15
Joe Bell and Hannah Harbin of Conway, a daughter, Vallie Rae Bell, January 18
Blake and Rose Jordan of Conway, a son, Benjamin Judah Jordan, January 18
Bryan Malak and Taylor Bowen of Conway, a daughter, Aurora Dawn Malak, January 18
Juan Alvarado and Carla Aparicio of Conway, a son, Ethan Tiago Alvarado Aparicio, January 18
Yulduzkhon Usmanova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Madina Komilova, January 18
Wendell and Candice Hardee of Conway, a son, Kingston Adonis Hardee, January 18
Lakeen Ford and Cenita Brantley of Conway, a daughter, Loyalty Jermiyah Ford, January 19
Marcelus Bethea and Margie Dudding of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Emma’Lee Janie Francis Bethea, January 19
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
