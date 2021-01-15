Community

Holiday Closings for Martin Luther King Day

The following agencies will be closed for Martin Luther King Day

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Town Halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town Halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

Government Offices

▪ Brunswick County, NC

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Colleges/Universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed on Martin Luther King Day.

