Holiday Closings for Thanksgiving Day
The following agencies will be closed for Thanksgiving Day
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank Of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ Synvous Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Town Halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Aynor
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Conway
▪ Georgetown
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ North Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town Halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
Government Offices
▪ Brunswick County, NC
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Colleges/Universities
▪ Coastal Carolina University
▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Utilities
▪ Conway Water
▪ Grand Strand Water & Sewer
▪ HTC
▪ Horry Electric
▪ Little River Water
▪ Santee Cooper
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, NC
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County Branches
▪ Horry County
Other Services
▪ Coast RTA
▪ Grand Strand Senior Center
▪ Horry County Disabilities And Special Needs
Horry County Council On Aging
▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center
▪ New Horizons HASCI Center
▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center
▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicle
Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.
The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
