Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Community

Holiday Closings for Thanksgiving Day

The following agencies will be closed for Thanksgiving Day

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Town Halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Conway

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ North Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town Halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Holden Beach

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

Government Offices

▪ Brunswick County, NC

▪ Georgetown County

▪ Horry County

Colleges/Universities

▪ Coastal Carolina University

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Utilities

▪ Conway Water

▪ Grand Strand Water & Sewer

▪ HTC

▪ Horry Electric

▪ Little River Water

▪ Santee Cooper

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, NC

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County Branches

▪ Horry County

Other Services

▪ Coast RTA

▪ Grand Strand Senior Center

▪ Horry County Disabilities And Special Needs

Horry County Council On Aging

▪ J. Bryan Floyd Community Center

▪ New Horizons HASCI Center

▪ North Myrtle Beach Aquatic Center

▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicle

Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Inc. and its programs, Head Start, Early Head Start, Weatherization and Community Services for Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties.

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Community

Holiday Closings for Veteran’s Day

November 10, 2020 5:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service