Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Conway Medical Center
Raynaldo Lizell Best Jr and Sheila Johnson of Conway, twins, a daughter, Kulture Tashai Best and a son, Knowledge Lizell Best , November 2
Michael Haynes and Christina Romano of Conway, twins, a daughter, Remi Mae Haynes and a son, Colt John Haynes, November 3
Bradley and Bridgit Moore of Conway, a daughter, Brighton Elizabeth Moore, November 3
Laverny Santos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Loy’d JR Santos, November 3
Nabeel Shahzad and Shumaila Gill of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aziel John Nabeel, November 4
Dustin and Savannah Vaught of Loris, a son, Jed Anders Vaught, November 5
Deepak Basyal and Laxmi Bhattarai of Myrtle Beach, a son, Suyog Raj Basyal, November 6
Zachary Gray and Alyssa Flayhart of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brayden Thomas Alan Gray, November 7
(Joshua) Cody and Sherri Sellers of Conway, a son, Joshua Fisher Sellers, November 8
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments