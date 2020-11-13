Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Raynaldo Lizell Best Jr and Sheila Johnson of Conway, twins, a daughter, Kulture Tashai Best and a son, Knowledge Lizell Best , November 2

Michael Haynes and Christina Romano of Conway, twins, a daughter, Remi Mae Haynes and a son, Colt John Haynes, November 3

Bradley and Bridgit Moore of Conway, a daughter, Brighton Elizabeth Moore, November 3

Laverny Santos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Loy’d JR Santos, November 3

Nabeel Shahzad and Shumaila Gill of Myrtle Beach, a son, Aziel John Nabeel, November 4

Dustin and Savannah Vaught of Loris, a son, Jed Anders Vaught, November 5

Deepak Basyal and Laxmi Bhattarai of Myrtle Beach, a son, Suyog Raj Basyal, November 6

Zachary Gray and Alyssa Flayhart of Myrtle Beach, a son, Brayden Thomas Alan Gray, November 7

(Joshua) Cody and Sherri Sellers of Conway, a son, Joshua Fisher Sellers, November 8

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

