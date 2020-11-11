Hey Myrtle Beach locals, where are your favorite spots to eat, drink and shop?

November brings the end of the “shoulder-season” — those less-popular-but-not-dead-months — for tourists in the Grand Strand. But local business leaders now want to hear from residents about their favorite places to go, eat, drink and more in the hopes of keeping the economy thriving this winter.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce launched its “Local to Local in Myrtle Beach” Facebook group this month to help new residents get to know the area better and reengage those who have been here for decades in this seaside community.

Each week in November, the chamber will post questions in the Facebook group encouraging locals to share memories and recommendations about the region with the chance of prizes awarded in December to anyone who participates.

They’re asking residents about their favorite bars, restaurants and places to shop, and they want to locals to share their favorite memories about the Grand Strand.

The grand prize is a two-night staycation package at a local resort.

But the group won’t just disappear after the holidays. The chamber wants the group to be a way for residents to share everything they love about Myrtle Beach and get more involved with the local businesses that make the Grand Strand unique.

“Most of our communication within the community is geared toward businesses, but the pandemic has highlighted the need for our residents to be better engaged with the business community as our businesses depend on resident support year-round,” Chamber CEO Karen Riordan said in a statement. “Building community engagement is one of the ways the chamber is working to fulfill our mission of promoting, protecting and improving the business community for the Grand Strand area.”