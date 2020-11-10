Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Holiday Closings for Veteran’s Day

The following agencies will be closed for Veteran’s Day

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank

▪ Conway National Bank

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Town Halls, S.C.

▪ Andrews

▪ Aynor

▪ Briarcliffe Acres

▪ Georgetown

▪ Loris

▪ Myrtle Beach

▪ Pawleys Island

▪ Surfside Beach

Town Halls, N.C.

▪ Brunswick County

▪ Calabash

▪ Carolina Shores

▪ Ocean Isle Beach

▪ Sunset Beach

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

Libraries

▪ Brunswick Southport, NC

▪ Chapin Memorial

▪ Georgetown County Branches

▪ Horry County

Other Services

▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicle

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be closed.

