Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Shaun Ellis and Lauren Rzempoluch of Myrtle Beach, a son, Shaun Patrick Ellis, October 15

Conway Medical Center

Donald and Brittany Hughes of Conway, a daughter, Hayden Grace Hughes, October 26

Yanique Reid of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yaricka Bryan, October 26

Reginald Atkins and Santana Long of Conway, a daughter, Uriel Fay’Annia Atkins, October 27

Terrell and Renee Davis of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mia Rae Davis, October 27

Dylan Kupiec and Katrina Hirsch of Conway, a son, Ryder Jayce Kupiec, October 27

John McKnight Jr. and Amanda Van Horn of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Journee Faith McKnight, October 27

Terodeo Wheeler and Zaire Page of Conway, a son, Tigod Doron Wheeler, October 28

Marissa L Smith of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elodie Hope Smith, October 28

Mayra Yazmin Almanza of Conway, a son, Leonardo Estrada-Almanza, October 29

Shameeka Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Trayvon Amir Thomas, October 30

Edward J Scola Jr and Ashely E Scola of Galilvants Ferry, a son, Andrew Bradley Scola, October 31

Abdulatif Khamdamov and Zukhro Khamdamova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maryam Abdumadjitova, October 31

Christian Langish and Alanna Barbosa of Conway, a daughter, Aria Elaine Barbosa, November 1

Myles and Amy Cooke of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Charlotte Avery Cooke, November 1

Christopher and Lisa Hunter Long of Sumter, a son, Greysen Case Long, November 2

Antonio Long and Madison Tyler of Conway, a daughter, Aveleigh Long, November 2

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  
