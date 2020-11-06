Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Shaun Ellis and Lauren Rzempoluch of Myrtle Beach, a son, Shaun Patrick Ellis, October 15
Conway Medical Center
Donald and Brittany Hughes of Conway, a daughter, Hayden Grace Hughes, October 26
Yanique Reid of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yaricka Bryan, October 26
Reginald Atkins and Santana Long of Conway, a daughter, Uriel Fay’Annia Atkins, October 27
Terrell and Renee Davis of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Mia Rae Davis, October 27
Dylan Kupiec and Katrina Hirsch of Conway, a son, Ryder Jayce Kupiec, October 27
John McKnight Jr. and Amanda Van Horn of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Journee Faith McKnight, October 27
Terodeo Wheeler and Zaire Page of Conway, a son, Tigod Doron Wheeler, October 28
Marissa L Smith of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elodie Hope Smith, October 28
Mayra Yazmin Almanza of Conway, a son, Leonardo Estrada-Almanza, October 29
Shameeka Thomas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Trayvon Amir Thomas, October 30
Edward J Scola Jr and Ashely E Scola of Galilvants Ferry, a son, Andrew Bradley Scola, October 31
Abdulatif Khamdamov and Zukhro Khamdamova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Maryam Abdumadjitova, October 31
Christian Langish and Alanna Barbosa of Conway, a daughter, Aria Elaine Barbosa, November 1
Myles and Amy Cooke of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Charlotte Avery Cooke, November 1
Christopher and Lisa Hunter Long of Sumter, a son, Greysen Case Long, November 2
Antonio Long and Madison Tyler of Conway, a daughter, Aveleigh Long, November 2
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
