Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Conway Medical Center
Ashley Romonouskas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ricky Carson Romonouskas, October 20
Ashley Akeem Eaddy and Beneshia Ja’Shauna Julious of Conway, a son, Jace Ashton Eaddy, October 20
Ana Thompson of Conway, a daughter, Alani Thompson, October 20
Chris Barroso and Tyler Nicole Curry Barroso of Conway, a daughter, Kennedy Glenn Barroso, October 21
Gregory Johnson II and Taylor Gibson of Conway, twin daughters, Chloe Brynn Johnson and Claire Brittie Johnson, October 21
Joseph Allen and Sydney Palko of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Josie Marie Allen, October 21
Blake Davis and Sierra King of Conway, a son, Bryson Reid Davis, October 21
Breaunna Young of Conway, a daughter, Kenaya Mcdowell, October 21
Cierra Walls of Conway, a daughter, Milani Cierra Gause, October 21
Nicholas Benson and Dawn Squires of Myrtle Beach, a son, Elijah Zane Benson, October 21
Nellis Nohemy Moreno Giron of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ryan Alessandro Moreno Giron, October 22
Delven Marquis and Tabrina Shauntel Brunson of Conway, a son, Zymere Marquis Brunson, October 22
Stacy McCray and Ericka Pringle-McCray of Conway, a son, Murphy James McCray, October 23
Fabricio Barnabé and Tatianne de Souza Melo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Vicky De Souza Melo Barnabé, October 23
Luis Adalberto Buezo and Yensy Stepfany Rodriguez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jael André Buezo Rodriguez, October 24
Price Anderson and Renee Wimpee Patton of Conway, a son, Luke Pierce Patton, October 25
James E and April M Oakley of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alice Grace Oakley, October 26
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
