Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Conway Medical Center

Ashley Romonouskas of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ricky Carson Romonouskas, October 20

Ashley Akeem Eaddy and Beneshia Ja’Shauna Julious of Conway, a son, Jace Ashton Eaddy, October 20

Ana Thompson of Conway, a daughter, Alani Thompson, October 20

Chris Barroso and Tyler Nicole Curry Barroso of Conway, a daughter, Kennedy Glenn Barroso, October 21

Gregory Johnson II and Taylor Gibson of Conway, twin daughters, Chloe Brynn Johnson and Claire Brittie Johnson, October 21

Joseph Allen and Sydney Palko of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Josie Marie Allen, October 21

Blake Davis and Sierra King of Conway, a son, Bryson Reid Davis, October 21

Breaunna Young of Conway, a daughter, Kenaya Mcdowell, October 21

Cierra Walls of Conway, a daughter, Milani Cierra Gause, October 21

Nicholas Benson and Dawn Squires of Myrtle Beach, a son, Elijah Zane Benson, October 21

Nellis Nohemy Moreno Giron of Myrtle Beach, a son, Ryan Alessandro Moreno Giron, October 22

Delven Marquis and Tabrina Shauntel Brunson of Conway, a son, Zymere Marquis Brunson, October 22

Stacy McCray and Ericka Pringle-McCray of Conway, a son, Murphy James McCray, October 23

Fabricio Barnabé and Tatianne de Souza Melo of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Vicky De Souza Melo Barnabé, October 23

Luis Adalberto Buezo and Yensy Stepfany Rodriguez of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jael André Buezo Rodriguez, October 24

Price Anderson and Renee Wimpee Patton of Conway, a son, Luke Pierce Patton, October 25

James E and April M Oakley of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Alice Grace Oakley, October 26

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

