Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Bryan and Melissa Lee of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nancy Cecile Lee, October 12
Gregory and Victoria DeAngelis of Surfside Beach, a son, Garrett Robert DeAngelis, October 15
Conway Medical Center
Damark Codrington and Cheyenne Wallace of Conway, a daughter, Zaida Amaia Codrington, October 12
Skyler and Katelynn Leach of Myrtle Beach, a son, Chandler James Leach. October 13
Larry Coulter Jr. and Samantha Sherbert of Conway, a daughter, Paisley Mae Coulter. October 13
Ledian Cela and Stela Sina of Myrtle Beach, a son, Luka Cela, October 13
Ted Seidel and Nancy Torres of Conway, a son, Azriel Javier Seidel-Torres, October 14
Tristan and Beatrice Baugus of Conway, a son, Colton Atlas Baugus, October 14
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Travis and Gabrielle Small of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Mae Small, October 14
Everette and Victoria Fox of Conway, a daughter, Stratton Elise Fox, October 15
Steven Larm and Sierra Gordon of Conway, a son, Liam Teague-Victor Larm, October 16
Jesse Foytik and Roxana Rednic of Myrtle Beach, a son, Benjamin Victor Foytik, October 16
Edilson Bertony González Escobar and Wendi Roxana Terrón Ortega of Myrtle Beach, a son, Edilson Julian González Terrón, October 16
Justin and Alaina Robinson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Abel Demetrius Robinson, October 16
Maria Rosalinda Medrano of Conway, a daughter, Danely Abigail Ixcoy Medrano, October 16
Jamahl Freeman and Monica Williams-Freeman of Conway, a son, Jamahl Dominique Freeman Jr., October 16
Jimmy and Miracle Rabon of Loris, a daughter, Magnolia Jane Rabon, October 19
Hughes Long and Erin Jonas of Conway, a son, Brayton Hughes Long, October 19
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments