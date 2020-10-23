Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Bryan and Melissa Lee of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nancy Cecile Lee, October 12

Gregory and Victoria DeAngelis of Surfside Beach, a son, Garrett Robert DeAngelis, October 15

Conway Medical Center

Damark Codrington and Cheyenne Wallace of Conway, a daughter, Zaida Amaia Codrington, October 12

Skyler and Katelynn Leach of Myrtle Beach, a son, Chandler James Leach. October 13

Larry Coulter Jr. and Samantha Sherbert of Conway, a daughter, Paisley Mae Coulter. October 13

Ledian Cela and Stela Sina of Myrtle Beach, a son, Luka Cela, October 13

Ted Seidel and Nancy Torres of Conway, a son, Azriel Javier Seidel-Torres, October 14

Tristan and Beatrice Baugus of Conway, a son, Colton Atlas Baugus, October 14

Travis and Gabrielle Small of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Mae Small, October 14

Everette and Victoria Fox of Conway, a daughter, Stratton Elise Fox, October 15

Steven Larm and Sierra Gordon of Conway, a son, Liam Teague-Victor Larm, October 16

Jesse Foytik and Roxana Rednic of Myrtle Beach, a son, Benjamin Victor Foytik, October 16

Edilson Bertony González Escobar and Wendi Roxana Terrón Ortega of Myrtle Beach, a son, Edilson Julian González Terrón, October 16

Justin and Alaina Robinson of Myrtle Beach, a son, Abel Demetrius Robinson, October 16

Maria Rosalinda Medrano of Conway, a daughter, Danely Abigail Ixcoy Medrano, October 16

Jamahl Freeman and Monica Williams-Freeman of Conway, a son, Jamahl Dominique Freeman Jr., October 16

Jimmy and Miracle Rabon of Loris, a daughter, Magnolia Jane Rabon, October 19

Hughes Long and Erin Jonas of Conway, a son, Brayton Hughes Long, October 19

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

