Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Jasmine Baldwin and Nathaniel Nesbitt of Surfside Beach, a son, Nathaniel Atlas Nesbitt, October 10
Conway Medical Center
Jeremy Vereen and Malika Walker of Conway, a son, Bentli Prisco Vereen, October 5
Nathanael and Alyssa Troll of Conway, a daughter, Emmeline Jayne Troll, October 6
Trever Patterson and Abigail Perkins of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nala Jane Patterson, October 6
Quinten Nesmith and Tiara Flanary of Conway, a son, Jayden Jermaine Nesmith, October 6
Griselda Mendez Vergara of Conway, a son, Ismael Gonzalez Mendez, October 7
Jerry Grainger and Sophia Gordon of Conway, a daughter, Ember Lynn Grainger, October 8
James Bratcher Jr. and Lynsey Prevatte of Conway, a son, James David Bratcher III, October 9
Javon and Stormy Tobias of Conway, a son, Javon Marquise Kent Tobias, October 10
Charles Howell III and Johnna Perry of Conway, a son, Charles Howell, October 12
Markus Miller and Stephanie Hurley of Conway, a son, Jayson Miller, October 12
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
