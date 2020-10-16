Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Jasmine Baldwin and Nathaniel Nesbitt of Surfside Beach, a son, Nathaniel Atlas Nesbitt, October 10

Conway Medical Center

Jeremy Vereen and Malika Walker of Conway, a son, Bentli Prisco Vereen, October 5

Nathanael and Alyssa Troll of Conway, a daughter, Emmeline Jayne Troll, October 6

Trever Patterson and Abigail Perkins of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Nala Jane Patterson, October 6

Quinten Nesmith and Tiara Flanary of Conway, a son, Jayden Jermaine Nesmith, October 6

Griselda Mendez Vergara of Conway, a son, Ismael Gonzalez Mendez, October 7

Jerry Grainger and Sophia Gordon of Conway, a daughter, Ember Lynn Grainger, October 8

James Bratcher Jr. and Lynsey Prevatte of Conway, a son, James David Bratcher III, October 9

Javon and Stormy Tobias of Conway, a son, Javon Marquise Kent Tobias, October 10

Charles Howell III and Johnna Perry of Conway, a son, Charles Howell, October 12

Markus Miller and Stephanie Hurley of Conway, a son, Jayson Miller, October 12

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

