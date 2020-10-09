Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Holiday Closings for Columbus Day

The following agencies will be closed for Monday, October 12th, Columbus Day.

Banks

▪ Anderson Brothers Bank

▪ BB&T

▪ Bank Of America

▪ Carolina Bank

▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union

▪ Crescom Bank

▪ First Citizens Bank

▪ First Palmetto Bank

▪ Horry County State Bank

▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust

▪ Pinnacle Financial Partners

▪ PNC Bank

▪ Sandhills Bank

▪ South Atlantic Bank

▪ South State Bank

▪ Synvous Bank

▪ United Community Bank

▪ Wells Fargo

Postal Service

▪ All Branches

The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be open.

