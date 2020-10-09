Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Nick Hardee and Ashley Turek of Georgetown, a daughter, Trinity Elizabeth Hardee, September 25

Rodriguis Mathews and Shawnea McCray of Andrews, a son, Dylan Nasir Mathews, September 29

Conway Medical Center

Bibisora Fedomatova of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Khadicha Fedomatova, September 29

John and Sarah Murlless Jr of Conway, a daughter, Mila Lorraine Murlless, September 30

Christopher Jordan and Samantha Smith of Conway, a son,Kane Brunson Jordan, September 30

William Jones and Katelynn Almond of Myrtle Beach, a son,Liam Matthew Jones, September 30

Brenda Osuna of Myrtle Beach, a son, Noah Gabriel Cardona, October 1

Justin Keith and Bridgette Brown of Conway, a son, Keith Warren Brown, October 2

William and Makayla Hodges Jr. of Conway, a daughter, Lylah Rose Hodges, October 4

William and Meghan Taylor of Conway, a daughter, Claire Patricia Taylor, October 4

Blake and Brook Marlowe of Conway, a son, Bowen Grant Marlowe, October 5

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

