Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Richard and Hailey Bost of Murrells Inlet, a son, Ezekiel Rowan Bost, November 14
Tim and Katina Brady of Myrtle Beach, a son, Theo Michael Brady, November 17
Conway Medical Center
Jacorious Karon Hemingway and Donerica Stanley of Conway, a son, Jacorious Kymoni Hemingway, November 11
Adam Coleman and Kodie Carter of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isla Elisabeth Coleman, November 12
Alex and Kristen Buccilli of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brinley Alexandra Buccilli, November 12
Marino Neftali Bartolon Mendez and Mireli Yomila Ramirez Roblero of Longs, a daughter, Hiromy Mireya Bartolon Ramirez, November 12
Christopher and Deanna Inman of Tabor City, a daughter, Georgia Ruth Inman, November 12
Raymond Davis Jr and Kyoshia Arrington of Conway, a daughter, Skyla Jai’Rose Davis, November 12
Casey and Ashley Jones of Conway, a daughter, Lorelai Elizabeth Jones, November 13
Sebastian Worthington and Michelle Lavelle of Conway, a son, Nikolai Ramsey Worthington, November 13
Vincent Taylor and Gretchen Jones of Myrtle Beach, twins, a son, Vincent Taylor and a daughter, Gianna Taylor, November 13
Kristafer Ward and Haley Beckworth of Conway, a son, Avery Dawson Ward, November 14
Huey Gratto and Tricia Mosco of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Ariah Lincoln Gratto, November 14
Trevor Hardee and Summer Thompkins of Aynor, a son, Mason Reid Hardee, November 14
Jermaine Taylor and Shonda Coward of Hemingway, a son Jah’King Legennd Taylor, November 14
Roger Jr and Alison Blevins of Conway, a son, Nathanael Lee Blevins, November 15
Christopher Connolly and Jocelyn Ciesielski of Myrtle Beach, a son, Deagan Reed Connolly, November 16
Logan Straw and Phelicia Doctor of Conway, a son, Wrenley Nolan Straw, November 17
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments