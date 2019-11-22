Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Richard and Hailey Bost of Murrells Inlet, a son, Ezekiel Rowan Bost, November 14

Tim and Katina Brady of Myrtle Beach, a son, Theo Michael Brady, November 17

Conway Medical Center

Jacorious Karon Hemingway and Donerica Stanley of Conway, a son, Jacorious Kymoni Hemingway, November 11

Adam Coleman and Kodie Carter of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isla Elisabeth Coleman, November 12

Alex and Kristen Buccilli of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Brinley Alexandra Buccilli, November 12

Marino Neftali Bartolon Mendez and Mireli Yomila Ramirez Roblero of Longs, a daughter, Hiromy Mireya Bartolon Ramirez, November 12

Christopher and Deanna Inman of Tabor City, a daughter, Georgia Ruth Inman, November 12

Raymond Davis Jr and Kyoshia Arrington of Conway, a daughter, Skyla Jai’Rose Davis, November 12

Casey and Ashley Jones of Conway, a daughter, Lorelai Elizabeth Jones, November 13

Sebastian Worthington and Michelle Lavelle of Conway, a son, Nikolai Ramsey Worthington, November 13

Vincent Taylor and Gretchen Jones of Myrtle Beach, twins, a son, Vincent Taylor and a daughter, Gianna Taylor, November 13

Kristafer Ward and Haley Beckworth of Conway, a son, Avery Dawson Ward, November 14

Huey Gratto and Tricia Mosco of Surfside Beach, a daughter, Ariah Lincoln Gratto, November 14

Trevor Hardee and Summer Thompkins of Aynor, a son, Mason Reid Hardee, November 14

Jermaine Taylor and Shonda Coward of Hemingway, a son Jah’King Legennd Taylor, November 14

Roger Jr and Alison Blevins of Conway, a son, Nathanael Lee Blevins, November 15

Christopher Connolly and Jocelyn Ciesielski of Myrtle Beach, a son, Deagan Reed Connolly, November 16

Logan Straw and Phelicia Doctor of Conway, a son, Wrenley Nolan Straw, November 17

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  