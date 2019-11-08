Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
James and Kendra Levy of Myrtle Beach, a son, Connor Henry Levy, October 28
Conway Medical Center
Lacy Chestnut of Conway, a son, Jaceyon Ash’kylon Sha’Mere Chestnut, October 28
Jake Cacciolfi and Taylor Harrelson of Conway, a son, Forrest Edward Cacciolfi, October 28
Joe Bell and Hannah Harbin of Conway, a son, Waylon Joe Bell, October 28
Michael and YanPing Nordahl of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Rena Nordahl, October 29
Lorenza Perez of Conway, a daughter, Camila Catalina Torrez, October 29
Cristiano Alves De Oliveira and Rosimeire De Jesus Oliveira of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Agatha Jesus Oliveira, October 30
Israel Rodriguez and Brittney Taylor of Conway, a son, Israel Elliott Rodriguez, October 30
Lee and Alicia Ratley of Conway, a son, Dawson Windell Ratley, October 30
Roel Agustin and Ana Porlares of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aera Luciana Porlares, October 30
Jason Ash and Ny’jelic Dukes of Conway, a son, Atlas Ray Ash, October 30
Jamal Snow and Tamara Bellamy of Conway, a son, Jaier Olajuwan Snow, October 31
Bryan and Lauren Bird of Conway, a son, Jayce Bird, October 31
Hunter Evan and Rayne Emerald Kuh of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Arrowlynn Jäeger Kuh, October 31
David Roland II Barnhill and Beverly Michelle Moretz of Conway, a son, Caleb Cash Barnhill, November 1
Mohammed Berdous and Kelsea Lynn Cronos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Amine Berdous, November 1
Mark Anthony Pierandozzi Jr and Haley Brianna Bittinger of Conway, a son, Emerson Marshall Pierandozzi, November 2
Khadijan Watts of Conway, a son, Kaysen Marquil Watts, November 3
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
