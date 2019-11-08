Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

James and Kendra Levy of Myrtle Beach, a son, Connor Henry Levy, October 28

Conway Medical Center

Lacy Chestnut of Conway, a son, Jaceyon Ash’kylon Sha’Mere Chestnut, October 28

Jake Cacciolfi and Taylor Harrelson of Conway, a son, Forrest Edward Cacciolfi, October 28

Joe Bell and Hannah Harbin of Conway, a son, Waylon Joe Bell, October 28

Michael and YanPing Nordahl of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Olivia Rena Nordahl, October 29

Lorenza Perez of Conway, a daughter, Camila Catalina Torrez, October 29

Cristiano Alves De Oliveira and Rosimeire De Jesus Oliveira of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Agatha Jesus Oliveira, October 30

Israel Rodriguez and Brittney Taylor of Conway, a son, Israel Elliott Rodriguez, October 30

Lee and Alicia Ratley of Conway, a son, Dawson Windell Ratley, October 30

Roel Agustin and Ana Porlares of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aera Luciana Porlares, October 30

Jason Ash and Ny’jelic Dukes of Conway, a son, Atlas Ray Ash, October 30

Jamal Snow and Tamara Bellamy of Conway, a son, Jaier Olajuwan Snow, October 31

Bryan and Lauren Bird of Conway, a son, Jayce Bird, October 31

Hunter Evan and Rayne Emerald Kuh of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Arrowlynn Jäeger Kuh, October 31

David Roland II Barnhill and Beverly Michelle Moretz of Conway, a son, Caleb Cash Barnhill, November 1

Mohammed Berdous and Kelsea Lynn Cronos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Amine Berdous, November 1

Mark Anthony Pierandozzi Jr and Haley Brianna Bittinger of Conway, a son, Emerson Marshall Pierandozzi, November 2

Khadijan Watts of Conway, a son, Kaysen Marquil Watts, November 3

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  