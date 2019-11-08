Community
Holiday Closings for Veterans Day
The following agencies will be closed Monday, November 11 for Veterans Day
Town halls, S.C.
▪ Andrews
▪ Briarcliffe Acres
▪ Loris
▪ Myrtle Beach
▪ Pawleys Island
▪ Surfside Beach
Town halls, N.C.
▪ Brunswick County
▪ Calabash
▪ Carolina Shores
▪ Holden Beach
▪ Ocean Isle Beach
▪ Sunset Beach
Government offices
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
▪ Horry County
Postal Service
▪ All Branches
Libraries
▪ Brunswick Southport, N.C.
▪ Chapin Memorial
▪ Georgetown County branches
▪ Horry County
Banks
▪ Anderson Brothers Bank
▪ BB&T
▪ Bank Of America
▪ Carolina Bank
▪ Carolina Trust Federal Credit Union
▪ Coastal Carolina National Bank
▪ Conway National Bank
▪ Crescom Bank
▪ First Citizens Bank
▪ First Palmetto Bank
▪ Horry County State Bank
▪ Palmetto Heritage Bank and Trust
▪ Pinnacale Financial Partners
▪ PNC Bank
▪ Sandhills Bank
▪ South Atlantic Bank
▪ South State Bank
▪ Synvous Bank
▪ United Community Bank
▪ Wells Fargo
Schools
▪ Brunswick County, N.C.
▪ Georgetown County
Other Services
▪ South Carolina Department Of Motor Vehicles
The Sun News will be delivered on it’s regular schedule, Admistrative Offices will be open.
