Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Frankie and Elle Barth of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Magnolia Mae Barth, October 9
David and Tara Crumley of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jonathan Frederick Crumley, October 15
Lashone and Shante’ Coffield of Pawleys Island, a son, Greyson Coffield, October 16
Kimberly Rowell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kentrell Rowell, October 17
Keith and Ashley Anderson of Georgetown, a son, Nicholas Wyatt Anderson, October 18
Scott Simmons and Kamille Ruffin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aspen Joelle Simmons, October 23
Jeffrey Burrows and Chelsea Fiegel of Myrtle Beach, a son, Miles Lane Burrows, October 24
Justin Delact and Audrey Daugherty of Myrtle Beach, a son, Colton Reign Delact, October 25
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Patrick Williams and Bertrena Green of Georgetown, a daughter, Jerrayah Williams, October 18
Jesse Lundberg and Latisha Anderson of Georgetown, a daughter, Layla Grace Lundberg, October 24
Conway Medical Center
Michael Fore and Olesya Bachman of Conway, twin daughters, Amoni Kamora Fore and Amora Kamoni Fore, October 14
Richard Stanley and Melanie Scalzo of Murrells Inlet, a son, Ryder William Stanley, October 14
Cory Hitt and Crystal Hines of Conway, a son, Cameron Ashton Hitt, October 15
Mckenzie Cox Smith of Little River, a son, Owen Drew Smith Jr, October 15
Brittany Ackerman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Harmony Alexis Ackerman, October 15
Jusceli Barros and Claudia DaSilva Apolinario of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joao Pedro DePaula Apolinario, October 16
Kodie and Kayla Blanton of Little River, a daughter, Laiken Rayna Blanton, October 16
Joshua Bellamy and Jaden Knox of Conway, a son, Jaxon Bellamy, October 16
Dustin and Kelly Martin of Conway, a daughter, Jenna Reese Martin, October 16
Louis VanDunk and Jenna Thomason of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jenesis Vincent VanDunk, October 17
Douglas Barbosa and Ana dos Santos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Issac D.S. Barbosa, October 17
Ben Certain and Bridget Wiest of Conway, a daughter, Za’Niyah Marie Certain, October 18
Stephen and Lauren Cossentino of Conway, a son, Asher Rawling Cossentino, October 19
Roland Bradley Yates Jr and Monica Wooten Yates of Conway, a son, Roland “Ro” Bradley Yates III, October 19
Gilbert Torres Jr and Emily Frederick of Longs, a son, Dominic Jace Torres, October 20
Travis and Beth Hyman of Conway, a son, Jon Hampton “Hamp” Hyman, October 21
Kendrick Eaddy and Lashauna Baker of Conway, a daughter, Laila Danyelle Eaddy, October 21
Jeffrey Lattimore and Kristen Yearwood of Conway, a daughter, Novaleigh Reign Lattimore, October 22
Mr. and Mrs. Chase Hadwin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Wyatt Lyn Hadwin, October 22
Gray Beaulieu and Shelby Ammons of Conway, a son, Costa Gray Beaulieu, October 22
Patrick De Freitas Oliveira and Laciely Alves Barbosa of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Megan Barbosa De Oliveira, October 22
Davady Emanuel Segovia Mejia and Ermila Ponce Flores of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Seely Adelaida Segovia Ponce, October 22
James and Suanili Galloway of Conway, a daughter, Serenity Hana Galloway, October 22
Daniel and Jennifer Todd of Conway, a son, Benjamin Kennedy Todd, October 23
Shadequah A Richardson of Loris, a daughter, Sa’riyah Denae Richardson, October 23
Juan Gomez Gutierrez and Ana Martinez Berganza of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Juan Leonel Gomez Berganza, October 23
Joseph and Johna Lewis of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Josie Elizabeth Lewis, October 24
James and Jennifer Soyke Tester of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elliana Rose Tester, October 24
Luis Arnoldo Raminez Soto and Jennifer Lucia Aguirre Ramos of Myrtle Beach, a son, David Matias Ramirez Aguirre, October 25
Brandon Garcia and Logan Pendley of Beulaville, NC, a daughter, Oakleigh Sandra Garcia, October 26
Juan Perez and Mariely Serrano Zuniga of Conway, a daughter, Melani Perez Serrano, October 27
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
