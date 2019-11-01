Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Frankie and Elle Barth of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Magnolia Mae Barth, October 9

David and Tara Crumley of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jonathan Frederick Crumley, October 15

Lashone and Shante’ Coffield of Pawleys Island, a son, Greyson Coffield, October 16

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kimberly Rowell of Myrtle Beach, a son, Kentrell Rowell, October 17

Keith and Ashley Anderson of Georgetown, a son, Nicholas Wyatt Anderson, October 18

Scott Simmons and Kamille Ruffin of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aspen Joelle Simmons, October 23

Jeffrey Burrows and Chelsea Fiegel of Myrtle Beach, a son, Miles Lane Burrows, October 24

Justin Delact and Audrey Daugherty of Myrtle Beach, a son, Colton Reign Delact, October 25

Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital

Patrick Williams and Bertrena Green of Georgetown, a daughter, Jerrayah Williams, October 18

Jesse Lundberg and Latisha Anderson of Georgetown, a daughter, Layla Grace Lundberg, October 24

Conway Medical Center

Michael Fore and Olesya Bachman of Conway, twin daughters, Amoni Kamora Fore and Amora Kamoni Fore, October 14

Richard Stanley and Melanie Scalzo of Murrells Inlet, a son, Ryder William Stanley, October 14

Cory Hitt and Crystal Hines of Conway, a son, Cameron Ashton Hitt, October 15

Mckenzie Cox Smith of Little River, a son, Owen Drew Smith Jr, October 15

Brittany Ackerman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Harmony Alexis Ackerman, October 15

Jusceli Barros and Claudia DaSilva Apolinario of Myrtle Beach, a son, Joao Pedro DePaula Apolinario, October 16

Kodie and Kayla Blanton of Little River, a daughter, Laiken Rayna Blanton, October 16

Joshua Bellamy and Jaden Knox of Conway, a son, Jaxon Bellamy, October 16

Dustin and Kelly Martin of Conway, a daughter, Jenna Reese Martin, October 16

Louis VanDunk and Jenna Thomason of Myrtle Beach, a son, Jenesis Vincent VanDunk, October 17

Douglas Barbosa and Ana dos Santos of Myrtle Beach, a son, Issac D.S. Barbosa, October 17

Ben Certain and Bridget Wiest of Conway, a daughter, Za’Niyah Marie Certain, October 18

Stephen and Lauren Cossentino of Conway, a son, Asher Rawling Cossentino, October 19

Roland Bradley Yates Jr and Monica Wooten Yates of Conway, a son, Roland “Ro” Bradley Yates III, October 19

Gilbert Torres Jr and Emily Frederick of Longs, a son, Dominic Jace Torres, October 20

Travis and Beth Hyman of Conway, a son, Jon Hampton “Hamp” Hyman, October 21

Kendrick Eaddy and Lashauna Baker of Conway, a daughter, Laila Danyelle Eaddy, October 21

Jeffrey Lattimore and Kristen Yearwood of Conway, a daughter, Novaleigh Reign Lattimore, October 22

Mr. and Mrs. Chase Hadwin of Myrtle Beach, a son, Wyatt Lyn Hadwin, October 22

Gray Beaulieu and Shelby Ammons of Conway, a son, Costa Gray Beaulieu, October 22

Patrick De Freitas Oliveira and Laciely Alves Barbosa of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Megan Barbosa De Oliveira, October 22

Davady Emanuel Segovia Mejia and Ermila Ponce Flores of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Seely Adelaida Segovia Ponce, October 22

James and Suanili Galloway of Conway, a daughter, Serenity Hana Galloway, October 22

Daniel and Jennifer Todd of Conway, a son, Benjamin Kennedy Todd, October 23

Shadequah A Richardson of Loris, a daughter, Sa’riyah Denae Richardson, October 23

Juan Gomez Gutierrez and Ana Martinez Berganza of North Myrtle Beach, a son, Juan Leonel Gomez Berganza, October 23

Joseph and Johna Lewis of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Josie Elizabeth Lewis, October 24

James and Jennifer Soyke Tester of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Elliana Rose Tester, October 24

Luis Arnoldo Raminez Soto and Jennifer Lucia Aguirre Ramos of Myrtle Beach, a son, David Matias Ramirez Aguirre, October 25

Brandon Garcia and Logan Pendley of Beulaville, NC, a daughter, Oakleigh Sandra Garcia, October 26

Juan Perez and Mariely Serrano Zuniga of Conway, a daughter, Melani Perez Serrano, October 27

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com