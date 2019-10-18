Community Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Frankie and Elle Barth of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Magnolia Mae Barth, October 9

Conway Medical Center

Hailey Smith of Conway, a son, Josiah Smith, October 7

John and Fallon Szakolczay of Myrtle Beach, a son, Logan Conner Szakolczay, October 7

Nakinya Tucker and Malorie Williams of Conway, a son, Nicholas Azari Kaiyen Tucker, October 7

Corey and Jen Hodges of Conway, a daughter, Heidi Rhiannon Hodges, October 8

Brendon Livingston and Mykia Jarrott of Little River, a son, Kairo Kingsley Livingston, October 8

Brandon and Jessica Porter of Myrtle Beach, a son, John Cullen Porter, October 8

Hunter and Grayson Jordan of Conway, a daughter, Amelia McLaurin Jordan, October 9

Craig Steven and Amanda Cohen of Murrells Inlet, a son, Riley Steven Cohen, October 9

Luis Hernandez and Adriana Lizeth Carbajal Guzman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ximena Hernandez Carbajal, October 9

Kirk David and Carol Ann Johnson of Conway, a son, Jack Kirk Johnson, October 10

Willie Grissett and Brianna Morvillo of Conway, a daughter, Scarlett Marie Grissett, October 10

David Baugh and Morgan Beavers of Conway, a son, Brayson Michael Baugh, October 11

Dustin Darnell and Raven Brooks of Conway, a daughter, Willow Darnell, October 11

Michael and Andrea Altamuro of North Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Gabriella Rose Altamuro, October 12

James Smith and Taylor Vivona of Conway, a daughter, Kinsley Eden Smith, October 12

Nashelly Jarquin Vasquez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aitana Elisa Jarquin Vasquez, October 14

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com