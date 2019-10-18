Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Frankie and Elle Barth of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Magnolia Mae Barth, October 9
Conway Medical Center
Hailey Smith of Conway, a son, Josiah Smith, October 7
John and Fallon Szakolczay of Myrtle Beach, a son, Logan Conner Szakolczay, October 7
Nakinya Tucker and Malorie Williams of Conway, a son, Nicholas Azari Kaiyen Tucker, October 7
Corey and Jen Hodges of Conway, a daughter, Heidi Rhiannon Hodges, October 8
Brendon Livingston and Mykia Jarrott of Little River, a son, Kairo Kingsley Livingston, October 8
Brandon and Jessica Porter of Myrtle Beach, a son, John Cullen Porter, October 8
Hunter and Grayson Jordan of Conway, a daughter, Amelia McLaurin Jordan, October 9
Craig Steven and Amanda Cohen of Murrells Inlet, a son, Riley Steven Cohen, October 9
Luis Hernandez and Adriana Lizeth Carbajal Guzman of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Ximena Hernandez Carbajal, October 9
Kirk David and Carol Ann Johnson of Conway, a son, Jack Kirk Johnson, October 10
Willie Grissett and Brianna Morvillo of Conway, a daughter, Scarlett Marie Grissett, October 10
David Baugh and Morgan Beavers of Conway, a son, Brayson Michael Baugh, October 11
Dustin Darnell and Raven Brooks of Conway, a daughter, Willow Darnell, October 11
Michael and Andrea Altamuro of North Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Gabriella Rose Altamuro, October 12
James Smith and Taylor Vivona of Conway, a daughter, Kinsley Eden Smith, October 12
Nashelly Jarquin Vasquez of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Aitana Elisa Jarquin Vasquez, October 14
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
