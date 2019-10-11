Community

Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements

Tidelands Health Waccamaw

Steven and Amie Dumais of Surfside Beach, a son, Caiden Dumais, October 3

Conway Medical Center

Justin and Melissa Sellers of Conway, a daughter, Harper Grace Sellers, September 30

Richard and Kayla Schenfield of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Amanda Rylee Schenfield, September 30

Laclasia McDowell of Conway, a son, Ja’quazi Raquail McDowell, September 30

Jorden Worthy and Jenny Holder of Conway, a son, Marcellus James Worthy, October 1

Jesse Hardwick and Allison Watts of Conway, a daughter, Paisley Grace Hardwick, October 2

Catherina R Bonner of Myrtle Beach, a son, Luke Vincent Bonner, October 2

Aldo Armenta Bautista and Karla Alejandra Caravantes Flores of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yisleny Alejandra Armenta Caravantes, October 2

Stephen and Amanda West of Myrtle Beach, a son, Beckett Harrington West, October 2

Matthew and Victoria Hughes of Conway, a daughter, Mattie Grace Hughes, October 3

Jose Antonio Orellana Castellanos and Alba Llanec Perez Laguna of Conway, a son, José Antonio Orellana Perez

Matthew and Caroline McCourry of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isla Rose McCourry, October 4

Charles and Heather Thomas of Conway, a daughter, Thea Marie Thomas, October 4

Pedro Aquino Vélez and Caitleen Montalvo Mahir of Galivants Ferrry, a daughter, Katherine Isabelle Aquino Mahir, October 6

Herbert LeVontia Se’on McRae and Catherine Faith Ansel of Conway, a son LeVontia Alexander McRae Jr., October 7

Shaylen Young and Connie Jackson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Raelyn Amiyah Jackson Young, October 7

Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com

  Comments  