Community
Myrtle Beach-area birth announcements
Tidelands Health Waccamaw
Steven and Amie Dumais of Surfside Beach, a son, Caiden Dumais, October 3
Conway Medical Center
Justin and Melissa Sellers of Conway, a daughter, Harper Grace Sellers, September 30
Richard and Kayla Schenfield of Galivants Ferry, a daughter, Amanda Rylee Schenfield, September 30
Laclasia McDowell of Conway, a son, Ja’quazi Raquail McDowell, September 30
Jorden Worthy and Jenny Holder of Conway, a son, Marcellus James Worthy, October 1
Jesse Hardwick and Allison Watts of Conway, a daughter, Paisley Grace Hardwick, October 2
Catherina R Bonner of Myrtle Beach, a son, Luke Vincent Bonner, October 2
Aldo Armenta Bautista and Karla Alejandra Caravantes Flores of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Yisleny Alejandra Armenta Caravantes, October 2
Stephen and Amanda West of Myrtle Beach, a son, Beckett Harrington West, October 2
Matthew and Victoria Hughes of Conway, a daughter, Mattie Grace Hughes, October 3
Jose Antonio Orellana Castellanos and Alba Llanec Perez Laguna of Conway, a son, José Antonio Orellana Perez
Matthew and Caroline McCourry of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Isla Rose McCourry, October 4
Charles and Heather Thomas of Conway, a daughter, Thea Marie Thomas, October 4
Pedro Aquino Vélez and Caitleen Montalvo Mahir of Galivants Ferrry, a daughter, Katherine Isabelle Aquino Mahir, October 6
Herbert LeVontia Se’on McRae and Catherine Faith Ansel of Conway, a son LeVontia Alexander McRae Jr., October 7
Shaylen Young and Connie Jackson of Myrtle Beach, a daughter, Raelyn Amiyah Jackson Young, October 7
Compiled by Gail Traver, gtraver@thesunnews.com
Comments